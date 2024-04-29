 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 29 April 2024

20240429 Test server update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
20240429 Test server update
1, pets increase the evolutionary function, can devour other pets and can choose to inherit one of the constitution, root bone, understanding.
2. Increase the distinction of five elements and add special exercises corresponding to the Lingroot.
3. Fix other bugs

Enter the test process:
Select the game by right mouse click - Properties - Beta - Enter HONGHUANG123456- Detect code
Select secrettest- Non-Player Beta above
ps: Remember to back up the archive first

