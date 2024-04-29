20240429 Test server update
1, pets increase the evolutionary function, can devour other pets and can choose to inherit one of the constitution, root bone, understanding.
2. Increase the distinction of five elements and add special exercises corresponding to the Lingroot.
3. Fix other bugs
Enter the test process:
Select the game by right mouse click - Properties - Beta - Enter HONGHUANG123456- Detect code
Select secrettest- Non-Player Beta above
ps: Remember to back up the archive first
Changed depots in secrettest branch