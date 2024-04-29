Update 0.9.12 - No AI

Hi friends,

as we announced and explained last week, Steam does not allow generative AI in adult games anymore and asked us to get rid of our AI feature until May 1st.

We will continue to develop this feature outside of Steam. Please follow us on Patreon, X /Twitter or join our Discord for future updates on this matter.

Compared to version 0.9.11, this update only brings one change besides the removal of the AI feature. We separated the hair quality levels from the general quality levels. Previously, only the "Insane" level provided the best hair quality; now, you can adjust both levels separately. You will find two new hair quality levels called "very high" and "ultra".

Take care

VR HOT

New:

Separate Hair Quality Levels including an additional level

Known Issues: