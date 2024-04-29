Patch 1.0.0.7 - Some undead AI-improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 14207833 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This patch does the following:

Undead AI has been improved in the following ways:

Should target raised drawbridges better, and also not be able to run through them.

Not get stuck far away from the players base, just wandering around.

Not attack something invisble at the edge of the map.

And also this:

Large enemies footsteps sound-distance has been lowered, so it is more easily avoidable/ignored.

Stone elementals will no longer die for no apparent reason.

As always: should this patch cause something unforseen: let me know!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias