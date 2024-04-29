Patch 1.0.0.7 - Some undead AI-improvements!

This patch does the following:
Undead AI has been improved in the following ways:
- Should target raised drawbridges better, and also not be able to run through them.
- Not get stuck far away from the players base, just wandering around.
- Not attack something invisble at the edge of the map.
And also this:
- Large enemies footsteps sound-distance has been lowered, so it is more easily avoidable/ignored.
- Stone elementals will no longer die for no apparent reason.
As always: should this patch cause something unforseen: let me know!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update