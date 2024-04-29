 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Firepower Forge Playtest update for 29 April 2024

v0.23.3 - Party poppers

Share · View all patches · Build 14207825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

party popper ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2678351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link