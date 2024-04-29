 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 29 April 2024

Chrono Ark 1.0.1 bug fix

Last edited by Wendy

1.0.1

  • Fixed a bug where the game would freeze under certain conditions during phase 3 of the spoiler boss.
  • Fixed a bug where the controller was not working when entering combat.
  • Fixed a bug where the equipped gear would disappear when equipping new gear under specific conditions.
  • Fixed a bug where there was a long wait time immediately after entering phase 2 during the final boss fight in freemode.
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

1.0.2
Adjusted the Shiranui battle to add a 'key' as an additional drop reward.

