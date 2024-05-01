Hi! We've just released v0.2. v0.2 is content-wise nearly similar to v0.1.3, but with a lot of improvements.
- Better tutorial of the ground smash attack. This technique can be used to quickly throw enemies in to spikes, but we saw a lot of people were unware of its existence. That's why we introduce the technique more explicitly.
- Added a new swamp area to tutorialize the ground smash attack, and to give the seers house a bit more body.
- We've reintroduced the backstab! This should make combat a bit more varied, as you are rewarded for playing stealthy.
- Added minimap to some of the levels.
- More cinematics to tell the story of Unsung Warriors.
- Balancing and polishing of the Arena, based on player feedback. There's also some new enemies to be fought.
- Fixed some soft-locking bugs, such as keys falling through the ground and barrels/crates not doing what they're supposed to.
- Added some additional secrets for players to discover.
- A lot more bugfixes, polish and refinement.
For more information, please read our Kickstarter update. If you have feedback, please head over to the dedicated forum.
Cheers,
Mikel & Ramon
Changed files in this update