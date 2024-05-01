 Skip to content

Unsung Warriors Playtest update for 1 May 2024

v0.2 live

Last edited by Wendy

Hi! We've just released v0.2. v0.2 is content-wise nearly similar to v0.1.3, but with a lot of improvements.

  • Better tutorial of the ground smash attack. This technique can be used to quickly throw enemies in to spikes, but we saw a lot of people were unware of its existence. That's why we introduce the technique more explicitly.
  • Added a new swamp area to tutorialize the ground smash attack, and to give the seers house a bit more body.
  • We've reintroduced the backstab! This should make combat a bit more varied, as you are rewarded for playing stealthy.
  • Added minimap to some of the levels.
  • More cinematics to tell the story of Unsung Warriors.
  • Balancing and polishing of the Arena, based on player feedback. There's also some new enemies to be fought.
  • Fixed some soft-locking bugs, such as keys falling through the ground and barrels/crates not doing what they're supposed to.
  • Added some additional secrets for players to discover.
  • A lot more bugfixes, polish and refinement.

For more information, please read our Kickstarter update. If you have feedback, please head over to the dedicated forum.

Cheers,
Mikel & Ramon

