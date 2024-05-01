Share · View all patches · Build 14207750 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi! We've just released v0.2. v0.2 is content-wise nearly similar to v0.1.3, but with a lot of improvements.

Better tutorial of the ground smash attack. This technique can be used to quickly throw enemies in to spikes, but we saw a lot of people were unware of its existence. That's why we introduce the technique more explicitly.

Added a new swamp area to tutorialize the ground smash attack, and to give the seers house a bit more body.

We've reintroduced the backstab! This should make combat a bit more varied, as you are rewarded for playing stealthy.

Added minimap to some of the levels.

More cinematics to tell the story of Unsung Warriors.

Balancing and polishing of the Arena, based on player feedback. There's also some new enemies to be fought.

Fixed some soft-locking bugs, such as keys falling through the ground and barrels/crates not doing what they're supposed to.

Added some additional secrets for players to discover.

A lot more bugfixes, polish and refinement.

For more information, please read our Kickstarter update. If you have feedback, please head over to the dedicated forum.

Cheers,

Mikel & Ramon