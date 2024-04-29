Version 0.94 - Build 129 ; SubBuild 2024.4.29

Here's another regular update with QoL improvements and 2023 rankings for the World Tour, enjoy ! :-)
New Features :
- World Tour : rankings updated to the end of 2023 (but the 1st playable year is still 2023)
- Controls : added Tab Previous & Next, and Scroll Previous & Next as configurable buttons, and added shortcuts for them in different menus
- Optimization : the game now uses noticeably less memory and prevents Mods from using too much of it, so you can enjoy everything with 6 GB of RAM
- Steam : enabled the "Join game" & "Invite to play" buttons in the "view game info" dialog, in the Steam friends list right-click menu (I couldn't test it, so please let me know if there's some issue :fear: )
Changes :
- Strike : very slightly lowered the loss of precision when returning a slice (as the increase in the previous Build was too strong ːsteammockingː )
- AI : the Incredible CPU now aims a bit less to the center
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : the players could do weird movements to try to look for the ball behind them if they had just missed it
- Online : since the last Build, it was not possible to open the Chat with the keyboard or the in-game menu
- Controls : having a strike activated by a controller axis and another strike activated by the same axis plus a button could lead to the latter strike never getting registered
