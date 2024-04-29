 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 29 April 2024

Version 0.94 - Build 129 ; SubBuild 2024.4.29

Share · View all patches · Build 14207670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another regular update with QoL improvements and 2023 rankings for the World Tour, enjoy ! :-)

New Features :

  • World Tour : rankings updated to the end of 2023 (but the 1st playable year is still 2023)
  • Controls : added Tab Previous & Next, and Scroll Previous & Next as configurable buttons, and added shortcuts for them in different menus
  • Optimization : the game now uses noticeably less memory and prevents Mods from using too much of it, so you can enjoy everything with 6 GB of RAM
  • Steam : enabled the "Join game" & "Invite to play" buttons in the "view game info" dialog, in the Steam friends list right-click menu (I couldn't test it, so please let me know if there's some issue :fear: )

Changes :

  • Strike : very slightly lowered the loss of precision when returning a slice (as the increase in the previous Build was too strong ːsteammockingː )
  • AI : the Incredible CPU now aims a bit less to the center

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : the players could do weird movements to try to look for the ball behind them if they had just missed it
  • Online : since the last Build, it was not possible to open the Chat with the keyboard or the in-game menu
  • Controls : having a strike activated by a controller axis and another strike activated by the same axis plus a button could lead to the latter strike never getting registered

ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link