Free Prologue out now!

Hi everyone,
The free prologue of Mini Settlers is out now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2788870/Mini_Settlers_Prologue/
For those who have played the demo, here are all the changes and new features we have implemented since the last build.
Changes
Game feel
- Overall color palette and design.
- Game UI and UX improvements.
- New music and sound effects.
Gameplay
- Resources will now get destroyed if their path is disconnected.
- All quarries and mines now contain infinite resources.
- Farms, quarries, and mines now operate based on the number of resources surrounding them.
- Each city center now holds a local population of its houses.
- Trees can now be removed using the destroy tool.
- Cities with different levels now have different colors.
- Foresters now directly plant trees without a progress bar.
- New designs for the first and second maps.
New Features
Gameplay
- A new onboarding tutorial.
- A Handy Handbook containing tips and useful information.
- A new method for building roads using road anchors.
- New resources.
- New building types and sizes.
- Icons on buildings to indicate their current status (paused, in production, or prioritized).
- Notifications to alert the player why a building can't be placed in the current position.
Options
- Full localization in 12 languages.
- A "Play in Background" option.
- Game credits.
- More control options: [F] to start a new road -- [E] to open the build menu -- [Q] to open the tools menu.
- New buttons for all the tools.
The game is fully playable on the Steam Deck with an official controller layout that should be loaded at the start.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2521630/Mini_Settlers/
Your feedback is really important to us. You can join our Discord server to share yours.
If you enjoy this free version of the game, please consider leaving a positive review as it will help us a lot moving forward. And don't forget to wishlist the full game!
A glimpse of what awaits you...
Have fun, and thank you for your support!
-Knight Owl Games & Goblinz Publishing