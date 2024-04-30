 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mini Settlers: Prologue update for 30 April 2024

Free Prologue out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14207554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

The free prologue of Mini Settlers is out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2788870/Mini_Settlers_Prologue/

For those who have played the demo, here are all the changes and new features we have implemented since the last build.

Changes

Game feel
  • Overall color palette and design.
  • Game UI and UX improvements.
  • New music and sound effects.
Gameplay
  • Resources will now get destroyed if their path is disconnected.
  • All quarries and mines now contain infinite resources.
  • Farms, quarries, and mines now operate based on the number of resources surrounding them.
  • Each city center now holds a local population of its houses.
  • Trees can now be removed using the destroy tool.
  • Cities with different levels now have different colors.
  • Foresters now directly plant trees without a progress bar.
  • New designs for the first and second maps.

New Features

Gameplay
  • A new onboarding tutorial.
  • A Handy Handbook containing tips and useful information.
  • A new method for building roads using road anchors.
  • New resources.
  • New building types and sizes.
  • Icons on buildings to indicate their current status (paused, in production, or prioritized).
  • Notifications to alert the player why a building can't be placed in the current position.
Options
  • Full localization in 12 languages.
  • A "Play in Background" option.
  • Game credits.
  • More control options: [F] to start a new road -- [E] to open the build menu -- [Q] to open the tools menu.
  • New buttons for all the tools.

The game is fully playable on the Steam Deck with an official controller layout that should be loaded at the start.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2521630/Mini_Settlers/

Your feedback is really important to us. You can join our Discord server to share yours.
If you enjoy this free version of the game, please consider leaving a positive review as it will help us a lot moving forward. And don't forget to wishlist the full game!


A glimpse of what awaits you...

Have fun, and thank you for your support!

-Knight Owl Games & Goblinz Publishing

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link