Free Prologue out now!

Hi everyone,

The free prologue of Mini Settlers is out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2788870/Mini_Settlers_Prologue/

For those who have played the demo, here are all the changes and new features we have implemented since the last build.

Changes

Game feel

Overall color palette and design.

Game UI and UX improvements.

New music and sound effects.

Gameplay

Resources will now get destroyed if their path is disconnected.

All quarries and mines now contain infinite resources.

Farms, quarries, and mines now operate based on the number of resources surrounding them.

Each city center now holds a local population of its houses.

Trees can now be removed using the destroy tool.

Cities with different levels now have different colors.

Foresters now directly plant trees without a progress bar.

New designs for the first and second maps.

New Features

Gameplay

A new onboarding tutorial.

A Handy Handbook containing tips and useful information.

A new method for building roads using road anchors.

New resources.

New building types and sizes.

Icons on buildings to indicate their current status (paused, in production, or prioritized).

Notifications to alert the player why a building can't be placed in the current position.

Options

Full localization in 12 languages.

A "Play in Background" option.

Game credits.

More control options: [F] to start a new road -- [E] to open the build menu -- [Q] to open the tools menu.

New buttons for all the tools.

The game is fully playable on the Steam Deck with an official controller layout that should be loaded at the start.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2521630/Mini_Settlers/

Your feedback is really important to us. You can join our Discord server to share yours.

If you enjoy this free version of the game, please consider leaving a positive review as it will help us a lot moving forward. And don't forget to wishlist the full game!



A glimpse of what awaits you...

Have fun, and thank you for your support!

-Knight Owl Games & Goblinz Publishing