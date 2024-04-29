 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 29 April 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.7.9 Update

Build 14207348

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • Baesi Daenggi costume item has been added.

*This item can only be used if the character has been changed to a female character using the customization function.

  • 'Jeonmo' costume item has been added.

Animals/NPC

  • The NPC dubbing playback cycle has been lengthened.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Some textures have been optimized.
  • Some artifacts have been optimized.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where the book’s UI was not displayed properly.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an error where the NPC's location was abnormal when the player entered the castle.

