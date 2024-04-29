Korea Dynasty 0.7.9 Update

Improvements
Item
- Baesi Daenggi costume item has been added.
*This item can only be used if the character has been changed to a female character using the customization function.
- 'Jeonmo' costume item has been added.
Animals/NPC
- The NPC dubbing playback cycle has been lengthened.
Optimization/Graphics
- Some textures have been optimized.
- Some artifacts have been optimized.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where the book’s UI was not displayed properly.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an error where the NPC's location was abnormal when the player entered the castle.
