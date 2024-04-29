Patch 1.12

Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where the "Personal Defensive Potion"-Skill was 0 AP instead of 1 AP.
- Fixed a visual bug where randomly generated obstacles could sometimes be displayed behind tiles
Gameplay Changes:
- You can no longer Buy drinks until day 3 to prevent softlocking due to having no adventurers available to send on the assignment
- Reduced AP-Costs of the Commands Skills from the Warlord title by 1
- The game will now make a save after the ending. There is no postgame content yet, but this way you can still do some random quests if you want to
Quality of Life:
- You can now also view adventurer titles during battle
- Added a setting to activate/deactivate stances instantly
- Added a button to buy drinks for every adventurer
Changed files in this update