Our Adventurer Guild update for 29 April 2024

Patch 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14207321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the "Personal Defensive Potion"-Skill was 0 AP instead of 1 AP.
  • Fixed a visual bug where randomly generated obstacles could sometimes be displayed behind tiles

Gameplay Changes:

  • You can no longer Buy drinks until day 3 to prevent softlocking due to having no adventurers available to send on the assignment
  • Reduced AP-Costs of the Commands Skills from the Warlord title by 1
  • The game will now make a save after the ending. There is no postgame content yet, but this way you can still do some random quests if you want to

Quality of Life:

  • You can now also view adventurer titles during battle
  • Added a setting to activate/deactivate stances instantly
  • Added a button to buy drinks for every adventurer

