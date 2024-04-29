New eSail Update 2.4.08

This new update is designed to help novice sailors, as well as fix a few bugs.

Added a Points of Sail diagram. This can be accessed from the 'Adjusting the Mainsail' tutorial. (In V3 all learning resources will be accessible from a central location.)

Previously it was easy to accidentally click on the sail bag in the cabin and deploy the asymmetric without even knowing it. So we have now added a confirmation alert.

We have added a note in first tutorial about how the tutorials are saved and how to access other tutorials / challenges.

We have modified the starting boat positions of the basic tutorials to help novice sailors avoid crashing into the training buoys or land.

Fixed bug - when changing line (radial left) hands hotspot was disappearing.

Fixed bug - where medals would appear on changing the time between local/UTC on the Multiplayer Challenges screen.

Fixed bug - page 3737 wave file (English only) as this referred to travellers not being in eSail which is no longer the case.

Changed visibility of boat name on stern so that it can be seen at a greater distance.

Improvement to multiplayer to avoid to avoid boats appearing on top of one another.

German language fixes. Thank you to Tjabo for pointing these out!

Improvements in mooring to reduce errors with disappearing/misaligned mooring lines. Thank you Peter for all your testing of these issues.