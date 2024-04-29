Patch 1.3.4 (River Kelpie, Game History)

Greetings, Viceroys!

As we continue to monitor your feedback and reports following Update 1.3, we have decided to release a small patch to address some remaining issues. Additionally, we have reduced the requirements for the River Kelpie and Merchant Shipwreck.

Here's the full list of changes:

The resource requirements for the River Kelpie glade event have been changed. It now requires much fewer resources.

Reduced the resource requirements for the Merchant Shipwreck glade event.

The Farsight Cornerstone can now only be picked once per game.

Lowered the Hostility penalty for killing traders found in glades.

The "cancel" button in glade events now says "Hold to cancel" (in some languages). The remaining languages will be updated in a future patch.

The production bonus from Alarm Bells will now trigger every 110 expected Corruption instead of 90.

Fixed a bug where the Game History panel in the Smoldering City would not open in some cases.

Fixed a bug where the Alarm Bells Cornerstone was not displaying the correct values in its retroactive preview.

Fixed a bug where the Thunder effect could destroy a small hearth.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Trade Hub Cornerstone to be displayed in all building tabs.

Fixed an incorrect line break in the French version of the Species tooltip.

Fixed a typo in the trader attack popup.

Fixed a bug where category icons in the recipe panel were not completely covered by a frame.

Fixed a text size issue in the in-game encyclopedia for building recipes.

Fixed a bug that allowed a Purified House to be selected in the building shortcut list in the Options menu.

Fixed a bug where the hostility penalty for killing a glade trader would not appear on the HUD. ⚠ Known issues

The changes made to River Kelpie may cause some minor issues in ongoing games where the Kelpie was present before the patch. The possible issues include:

If your villagers were delivering goods to Kelpie, they might stop working. Exiting to the main menu and resuming the game resolves this issue.

If your villagers were already working on the event, the event timer might stop progressing, as the new required goods are not delivered to the event. Canceling the event will resolve the issue, but you still need to deliver the new goods to complete the event.

(Steam only) For your convenience, we have also created a separate Steam branch with the previous version of the game (version 1.3.3). You can switch to that branch to avoid any potential issues with the Kelpie event.

To switch branches, right-click on Against the Storm in your Steam library, select Properties, go to the Betas tab, and choose “Against the Storm version 1.3.3” from the drop-down list:



Once you have finished your settlement on the Beta branch, select the “None” branch to return to the main branch.

If you did not have an active Kelpie event in your settlement, these issues will not affect you.

Thank you for your thoughts and detailed reports. We hope you'll enjoy the new changes!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

