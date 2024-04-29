Tokaido 1.7 update is available !

Greetings travelers,

We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.7 of Tokaido for PC and MAC platforms!

This update fixes issues regarding Chuubei ability when he encounters a Shokunin at an intermediate Inn.

Funforge account system has been deleted from the game. You can now play online without it. Your Steam nickname will be displayed in the game when you play online.

Plugins and game engine has been updated to optimize performances and be compatible with new standards.

Feel free to contact our support if you encounter issues with the game, or if you want to share your feedback with us.

(Support link: https://funforgesupport.freshdesk.com/support/home )

We wish you a good visit along the Tokaido road, rich in encounters, souvenirs and delicious meals.