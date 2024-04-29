 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Tokaido update for 29 April 2024

Tokaido 1.7 update is available !

Share · View all patches · Build 14207209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings travelers,

We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.7 of Tokaido for PC and MAC platforms!
This update fixes issues regarding Chuubei ability when he encounters a Shokunin at an intermediate Inn.
Funforge account system has been deleted from the game. You can now play online without it. Your Steam nickname will be displayed in the game when you play online.

Plugins and game engine has been updated to optimize performances and be compatible with new standards.

Feel free to contact our support if you encounter issues with the game, or if you want to share your feedback with us.
(Support link: https://funforgesupport.freshdesk.com/support/home )

We wish you a good visit along the Tokaido road, rich in encounters, souvenirs and delicious meals.

Changed files in this update

macOS Tokaido OSX Depot 648751
  • Loading history…
Windows Tokaido PC Depot 648752
  • Loading history…
Windows Tokaido Dev Test Depot 648753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link