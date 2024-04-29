BIG UPDATE PATCH 1.1

Thank you for your patience and support as we awaited these developments.

This update is a major one that adds many systems and enhancements to the game. It does not pertain to game content, but rather to systemic updates.

Updates:

-Mouse control has been added. Sections that can be controlled with the mouse include:

Main Menu, How to Play, Settings, Credits, Character Customization, Lobby Menu, Map Selection Menu.

-Credits have been added.

-The settings menu has been improved and expanded.

-In Funball, a goal effect has been added when a goal is scored.

-In the Water Wrestle map, the winner of each round is announced on screen at the end of the round.

-In the lobby, the characters of added players will display their "Steam" names, making it clearer who is who.

-Indicators above characters have been improved.

Known issues and ongoing developments:

-In Nippon Goal, the ball can disappear, and scores may decrease due to unseen balls.

-At the end of each map, the character's victory animation and the names of the winners are not aligned.

-In Cliff Arena, if no directional input is given, the potato might not throw a spear in the direction it is facing.

-In Slide Fast, it can be difficult to discern who is who. We are working to make this clearer.

-If the leaderboard is not entered on the first visit, the initial 1000 points are not added. We are working on this issue.

-In Water Wrestle, the camera sometimes does not move to the correct position at the end of the game.

We are still in the development phase, so we thank you for your understanding. Please report any issues you encounter so we can address them. If there are features you would like to see added, you can reach us through our Discord server.

Cheers!!