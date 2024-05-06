 Skip to content

Screenbits - Screen Recorder update for 6 May 2024

April 2024 update: New media processing engine, audio and watermark options

Share · View all patches · Build 14206994 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

April 2024 update brings a new media processing engine which improves recording performance. New audio and watermark options are also available in the update.

You can now change volume from the app for both system audio and the microphone. It can increase by up to 200% in case you need the sound to be louder for your recordings.

An option is also added to turn off surround sound in order to get maximum volume (as you hear) for system audio in case you use a virtual surround headphone.

Watermark overlay gets more customization options in the update as you can now change text alignment and outline thickness for the watermark text.

If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.

