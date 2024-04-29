Warsim 1.1.7 (Siege of Shaian and Godherja Collab Update)

Been a bit slow releasing this cause it was my birthday over the weekend, but finally got this out and I'm happy to! As always much more to come :)

THE SIEGE OF SHAIAN (18 features)

For years people have been asking to attack Shaian, well I can't keep denying you guys... So with some effort you can!

Added ability to fling chaos orbs at the coastal wall when banned from Shaian

Added degrading wall as it gets further attacked in Shaian

Added battle with Sea Abominations under coastal kings command (20 battlescore each, army scaled to your lands)

Added ability coastal king death screen if you win

Added screen for coastal king pushing you back

Added ability to decide the fate of Shaian

Added ability to ruin Shaian, Akall fort, and Nalli trade

Added ability to visit Shaian ruins

Added ability to visit Akall ruins

Added new text for Shaian conquered

Added 15 references to your ruler in Shaian if you conquer them

Added ability to destroy Shaian Coast King statue in kings district

Added access to secret room in mage district that coastal king barred entry to

Added 2 secret books to the mage room

Added 150-600 troops per turn when you rule Shaian

Added 10-50 troops per turn from owning Akall fort when you rule Shaian

Added 1000-11000 gold per turn from ruling Shaian

Added new screen for trying to pass through to the south coast after attacking Shaian

GREAT GODHERJA COLLABORATION (7 features)

In probably one of the greatest moments of my gamedev career, I found myself enthralled by an awesome Crusader Kings 3 total conversion mod Godherja which has one of the coolest brand new settings and honestly something I'd love to see as a TV show or something. I reached out to the mod authors to express my gratitude for their awesome work and learned they are a longtime Warsim player and enjoyer, When I tell you the joy I felt being stopped mid fanboy to be met by someone who enjoys Warsim, such a strange but fun twist. So after some talk we discussed a collaboration and here we are! Anyone who enjoys CK3 on PC please check out the mod you won't regret it at all.

Added 27 new Godherja inspired kingdom names (Chevalie, Sarradon, Aversaria, Bastione, Varrdevet, MarrouxEpavarion, Warisnik, Wolfsfeld, Gisredde, Ayyar, Amsaria, Adabyssia, Fenvir, Magiyor, Hyratan, Westlight, Niodni, Mytidon, Adgos, Golrad, Hyrea, Gavset, Krehejad, Malcois, Aironoi, Darmirat)

Added new king title 'Aautokratir' for kingdom type 'Empire' with 'King' lord titles (civ level 4 nations or above)

Added new king title 'Kral' for kingdom type 'Clansreach' with 'Warlord' lord titles (civ level 3 nations or above)

Added new lands beyond location 'Abandoned Lichdom' (Ruin lichdom)

Added new lands beyond location 'Lichdom Megahorde' (Talk to lich, attack lich, snatch undead)

Added new lands beyond location 'Remnant Lichdom' (Snatch undead, ruin lichdom)

Added new lands beyond location 'Lichdom' (Talk to lich, attack lich, snatch undead)

RECRUITMENT TWEAKS (4 features)

A slight expansion to the recruitment screen with two additional units!

Added ability to hire slaves from the slavers fort from the other units recruitment menu once discovered (credit Aflamingcat)

Added ability to hire slave soliders from the slavers fort from the other units recruitment menu once discovered (credit Aflamingcat)

Added ability to recruit your slaves from the owned slavers fort from the other units recruitment menu once discovered (credit Aflamingcat)

Added ability to recruit your slave soldiers from the owned slavers fort from the other units recruitment menu once discovered (credit Aflamingcat)

BUGFIXES (5 bug fixes)

More bug fixes, there's always more bug fixes!

Fixed missing screen when you attack the coastal city

Fixed bug with corpsetheif deal screen

Fixed bug making all quickstart games start with lost explorer origin instead of one of 17 random ones

Fixed rotting corpse lands beyond text bug

Fixed Fort Kullak Text bug (credit Mini Paceed)

Currently voting on feature ideas and things people like over on our discord so come share your thoughts! - https://discord.gg/YyFAkry98w

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3