 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

From Soil to Bottle update for 29 April 2024

Patch v1.1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14206976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Saves now show in-game time as well.
  • Thresholds of white wines’ oak related flavours are decreased.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug when bottling white wine with the Petroleum flavour.
  • Estimated crop of a block will not be negative anymore.
  • Fixed the wildfire event couldn’t be triggered.
  • Fixed the oak flavours would not increase properly when skipping the month.
  • Fixed a bug when blending grapes fermented in a bin into other wine would raise an error.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2873191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link