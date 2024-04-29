 Skip to content

Heavy Storm Shadow update for 29 April 2024

1.049 Patch Notes

1.049 Patch Notes

  1. Fixed an issue where some air support or bosses would respawn in inaccessible areas.
  2. Correct some localized text
  3. Fixed an issue where in some situations HP was displayed incorrectly.
  4. Smooth the exp required for leveling up
  5. Fix the display problem in special resolution
  6. Slightly increase the explode range of Ball Lightning.
  7. Ball Lightning’s recharge speed is reduced from 3s to 2s.
  8. Adjust Ball Lightning’s mod, “Lightning Reload” ball reloaded amount is increased from 1 to 2.
  9. Adjust Ball Lightning’s mod "Chain Reaction ".
  10. Fix crashes.

