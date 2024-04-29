1.049 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where some air support or bosses would respawn in inaccessible areas.
- Correct some localized text
- Fixed an issue where in some situations HP was displayed incorrectly.
- Smooth the exp required for leveling up
- Fix the display problem in special resolution
- Slightly increase the explode range of Ball Lightning.
- Ball Lightning’s recharge speed is reduced from 3s to 2s.
- Adjust Ball Lightning’s mod, “Lightning Reload” ball reloaded amount is increased from 1 to 2.
- Adjust Ball Lightning’s mod "Chain Reaction ".
- Fix crashes.
