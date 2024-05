Hello everyone,

You don't like the translation? You can now change it yourself!

You can find the language file in the game folder:

Paranormal Observation\Paranormal Observation_Data\StreamingAssets

After you have changed the file, you can see the changes in the game.

If you want, you can also submit the changes in our official Discord, if you also want, you will also be mentioned in the patch notes.

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice spooky day!

Your developer Platuro