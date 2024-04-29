Update 45.7 - A sneaky fix

Oh hello,

This update initially only existed to fix a bug, but I tacked on a couple other things while I was at it.

Fixed a bug where in some cases the hiring list would not populate. Thanks to the two people who sent me their saves for this. Made it super easy to fix.

You can now give people money.

If you pause and then unpause by clicking on the clock at the top of the screen, the game will now resume at your previous play speed.

Thants it for the moment! I've got some interesting things in the oven to help round out the game some more. Hopefully they're good ideas.

Cheers,

Atorcoppe!