 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Descent update for 29 April 2024

Hotfixes 0.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 14206870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ​Fixed minimap not showing after loading a save
  • Fixed chests and characters having strange positioning on minimap and not disappearing after use, also fixed things appearing on the minimap that are not actually there.​​
  • ​Improvements to the way moving to new floors works to prevent encounters reoccurring when loading a saved game
  • Fixed Millenia's image being very small if you find her in the cave.
  • Fixed Castle showing incorrect level on upgrade screen
  • Fixes to loading saves and how encounters trigger
  • Fixed Queen Bee and Spider Queen rooms causing floor counter to double
  • Fixed incorrect text showing after defeating the Queen Bee and Spider Queen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2609811
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2609812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link