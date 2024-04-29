- Fixed minimap not showing after loading a save
- Fixed chests and characters having strange positioning on minimap and not disappearing after use, also fixed things appearing on the minimap that are not actually there.
- Improvements to the way moving to new floors works to prevent encounters reoccurring when loading a saved game
- Fixed Millenia's image being very small if you find her in the cave.
- Fixed Castle showing incorrect level on upgrade screen
- Fixes to loading saves and how encounters trigger
- Fixed Queen Bee and Spider Queen rooms causing floor counter to double
- Fixed incorrect text showing after defeating the Queen Bee and Spider Queen
Monster Girl Descent update for 29 April 2024
Hotfixes 0.2b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
