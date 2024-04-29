Version 0.1.10 patch notes

Gameplay
- Added Sacred Tree Bonsai
- Added Evil Ponya
Backend
- Removed FPS counter
Balance
- Soot puff grower base growth rate increased from 1 per day to 3
- Removed duplicate prizes in Dungeon VR. Added Sacred Tree Bonsai and Evil Ponya to possible prizes
- Silkworm farm ingredient requirement changed from Big Sand Dollar > 5x small sand dollar
- Reduced meal service mini game from 5 mins to 4 mins in length, reduced prize targets slightly.
Bugs Fixed
- Farm animals can no longer slip through closed off fences
- Fixed animals getting stuck on steps and cliffs
- DIY Master notification no longer showing up multiple times when crating same items in a row
- Pigeon Friend no longer runs across water and cliffs - will instead take a short flight
- Kupiberry in-a-pot fruit color in sprite fixed
- Trees and shroom patches no longer grow on tiles that are meant to stay clear for NPC pathing
- Monsters should no longer move excessively fast
- Fixed when viewing save slots to load a game, if you delete a slot, then navigate back to title, then view save slots again, causes the affected slot to not show.
- Notifications no longer trigger behind loading screen
- Notifications no longer hides instantly on waking up.
- Fixed some notifications not going away on occasion
Known Issues:
- Occasionally, mini bosses will appear in non-miniboss rooms
- Mini Boss rooms respawning regular mobs instead of mini boss if you die in them initially.
- Cid’s store doors not opening on rare occasions
- Pet occasionally not getting into penguin post lift correctly
- Bound pixie message stuck on screen
- Audio not working in Linux build (waiting on Unity patch)
- NPCs sometimes not centered in hammock
- Daisy and Cedric standing up in bench
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
- Credits in progress
Changed files in this update