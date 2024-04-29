 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Version 0.1.10 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14206784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Added Sacred Tree Bonsai
  • Added Evil Ponya

Backend

  • Removed FPS counter

Balance

  • Soot puff grower base growth rate increased from 1 per day to 3
  • Removed duplicate prizes in Dungeon VR. Added Sacred Tree Bonsai and Evil Ponya to possible prizes
  • Silkworm farm ingredient requirement changed from Big Sand Dollar > 5x small sand dollar
  • Reduced meal service mini game from 5 mins to 4 mins in length, reduced prize targets slightly.

Bugs Fixed

  • Farm animals can no longer slip through closed off fences
  • Fixed animals getting stuck on steps and cliffs
  • DIY Master notification no longer showing up multiple times when crating same items in a row
  • Pigeon Friend no longer runs across water and cliffs - will instead take a short flight
  • Kupiberry in-a-pot fruit color in sprite fixed
  • Trees and shroom patches no longer grow on tiles that are meant to stay clear for NPC pathing
  • Monsters should no longer move excessively fast
  • Fixed when viewing save slots to load a game, if you delete a slot, then navigate back to title, then view save slots again, causes the affected slot to not show.
  • Notifications no longer trigger behind loading screen
  • Notifications no longer hides instantly on waking up.
  • Fixed some notifications not going away on occasion

Known Issues:

  • Occasionally, mini bosses will appear in non-miniboss rooms
  • Mini Boss rooms respawning regular mobs instead of mini boss if you die in them initially.
  • Cid’s store doors not opening on rare occasions
  • Pet occasionally not getting into penguin post lift correctly
  • Bound pixie message stuck on screen
  • Audio not working in Linux build (waiting on Unity patch)
  • NPCs sometimes not centered in hammock
  • Daisy and Cedric standing up in bench
  • Controller mappings reset on computer restart
  • Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
  • Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
  • Credits in progress

Changed files in this update

Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2603342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link