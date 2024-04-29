 Skip to content

Hyperspacer update for 29 April 2024

Missions system fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is finnished, but fighting with bugs continue. Because a good bug is a fixed bug.

Missions should now save and load properly.
Also quest givers should have some new missions when we get back to them after a few minutes.
Most of them have from 2 to 3 missions sorted randomly.

