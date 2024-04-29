Missions system fixed

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44945228/966206f870382355b5e1681f878ea79215e2ae83.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44945228/ae2016a70a76d39c0b6f1df67717ce4962dce194.jpg)[/url]

The game is finnished, but fighting with bugs continue. Because a good bug is a fixed bug.

Missions should now save and load properly.

Also quest givers should have some new missions when we get back to them after a few minutes.

Most of them have from 2 to 3 missions sorted randomly.