Dominions 6.12

A new nation, Pyrène, Cambion Kings is now available for the Late Age in Dominions. The Black Goats of earlier times have been ousted and replaced by Cambion half-demons sired by succubus and incubus devils summoned by the church.
This new version has many performance improvements and very large games should run much better than previously. There are also many bug fixes, AI improvements, new features and new commands for modders. E.g. saved games can now be sorted on name or date, AI should be better at diplomacy than before and a bug that could result in an incorrect battle replay has been fixed.
General
- New nation: LA Pyrene
- New spell: Soul Transaction
- New ritual: Summon Incubus
- New magic item: Soul Scales
- New Patala Hero
- 3d performance improvement
- Major battle performance increase for large games
- Host performance improvement (faster AI, aging & luck stages)
- Improved main map performance when having a huge nbr of commanders
- AI diplomacy more influenced by AI personalities
- AI smarter handling of NAPs and war declarations
- Now possible to bump players under NAP
- When pretender dies diplomacy can now be conducted with the first disciple instead
- Continue old game now has games sorted alphabetically by default
- Press 'd' to sort the games by date instead
- Added ? help screen when choosing game
- Casting earthquake could result in battle inconsistency, fixed
- Mounts and immortals could crash the game during host, fixed
- Flaming weapons bless can no longer affect melee ice weapons
- Hell Ride ritual now takes size of mount into account
- Stygian Paths didn't work properly together with the transfer screen
- Removed the 'enter gate' commander order from nexus as it didn't work
- Twist Fate now always works on undead and inanimates too
- Fire, Astral & Banefire shields now trigger on misses too
- Added --yearning,--weakdiplo and --nodiplo to help text
- Terrain changes now added to province chronicles
- Being thrown out of a communion will now remove communion slave spell effect
- Gems will no longer be used when targeted by a remote attack ritual
- Wishing for provinces will no longer grant empty cave wall provinces
- Wish tweaked
- Mind Blank tweaked and received an icon
- Improved cheat detection
- Fixed magic item out of nowhere bug
- The missing tune had sleep resistance inverted, fixed
- Dream Seduction can target same sex, but with penalty to morale check
- Succubus and incubus can now create a progeny
- Spell AI can now cast range boosting buffs too
- Spell AI now better at handling magic duel
- Select cripples, limps now takes mounts into account
- Slimed affected aging rate, fixed
- Target cavalry didn't always work with new mounts, fixed
- Correct gate defenders for different Ind sub-nations
- Horror deserter ability doesn't care about thrones if deserter is player owned
- Spell AI improvement, mages make sure to always evaluate casting on themselves
- Can now select any province on maps without fog of war
- Fix for 'y' not including move & patrol commanders in the stats
- Twiceborn now works properly for shapeshifters
- Sieging forces are now considering bordering besieged player concerning diplomacy
- Better log prints regarding swallow attacks
- Swallow attacks can no longer destroy shields
- Mind Hunt is now an anonymous ritual
- Simulacrum doesn't inherit any possible twiceborn ritual
- Fixed auto casting of Mirror of Earth's Memories
- Project Self could result in a duplicate mage afterwards
- Game could crash when using carrion-/darkseeds, fixed
- Carrion transformations can now result in minotaur & elephant carrions too
- More accurate time for lobby host
- Some breath weapons were affected by weapon blesses, fixed
- Only start battle music for larger battles
- Large maps (>100 MB) didn't work on lobby server, fixed
- Master Ritualist didn't give bonus power to certain rituals, e.g. dispel
- Vengeful water vs hidden scout could sometimes make unique monster in same province disappear
- Lost Land can no longer affect provinces with mountains
- Make sure that all disciples are on a team in network games
- Fix for falling off mount in battle log
- Life after death commanders no longer get feebleminded
- Life after death units now die at the end of battle
- Friendly fire calculations were off if bushes/trees were nearby
- Fix for some units looking too large in site info and gem transfer screens
- Ice Prot divided into Ice Prot & Ice Armor
- Nightmare Masks now only affect friendly troops
- Summon Supayas & Huacas cost tweak
- Event fixes
- Spell info improvements
- Typo and stat fixes
Modding / Map Making
- Map editor now has a new map button
- New event commands: #req_targseductions, #req_targminkills, #req_targmaxkills
- New event commands: #addseduction, #addkills, #req_notpoptype, #req_plane
- New event commands: #req_godawake, #req_pretismnr, #req_pretawake
- New event command #header to enable custom message headers
- New monster/item commands: #icenatprot, #holyrange, #sorcerygems, #elementgems
- New monster/item commands: #mobilearcher, #...elementals
- New monster command: #animated
- Event req_swamp was broken
- Fix for 1d..vis with values 50+
- #not(dis)mounted now works for ranged weapons too
- Event command #req_targgod 2 now requires a non-disciple
- Event variable commands can now use -1 to access a nation number variable
- Nation command #domwar now accepts negative values too
