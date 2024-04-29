Dominions 6.12

A new nation, Pyrène, Cambion Kings is now available for the Late Age in Dominions. The Black Goats of earlier times have been ousted and replaced by Cambion half-demons sired by succubus and incubus devils summoned by the church.

This new version has many performance improvements and very large games should run much better than previously. There are also many bug fixes, AI improvements, new features and new commands for modders. E.g. saved games can now be sorted on name or date, AI should be better at diplomacy than before and a bug that could result in an incorrect battle replay has been fixed.

General

New nation: LA Pyrene

New spell: Soul Transaction

New ritual: Summon Incubus

New magic item: Soul Scales

New Patala Hero

3d performance improvement

Major battle performance increase for large games

Host performance improvement (faster AI, aging & luck stages)

Improved main map performance when having a huge nbr of commanders

AI diplomacy more influenced by AI personalities

AI smarter handling of NAPs and war declarations

Now possible to bump players under NAP

When pretender dies diplomacy can now be conducted with the first disciple instead

Continue old game now has games sorted alphabetically by default

Press 'd' to sort the games by date instead

Added ? help screen when choosing game

Casting earthquake could result in battle inconsistency, fixed

Mounts and immortals could crash the game during host, fixed

Flaming weapons bless can no longer affect melee ice weapons

Hell Ride ritual now takes size of mount into account

Stygian Paths didn't work properly together with the transfer screen

Removed the 'enter gate' commander order from nexus as it didn't work

Twist Fate now always works on undead and inanimates too

Fire, Astral & Banefire shields now trigger on misses too

Added --yearning,--weakdiplo and --nodiplo to help text

Terrain changes now added to province chronicles

Being thrown out of a communion will now remove communion slave spell effect

Gems will no longer be used when targeted by a remote attack ritual

Wishing for provinces will no longer grant empty cave wall provinces

Wish tweaked

Mind Blank tweaked and received an icon

Improved cheat detection

Fixed magic item out of nowhere bug

The missing tune had sleep resistance inverted, fixed

Dream Seduction can target same sex, but with penalty to morale check

Succubus and incubus can now create a progeny

Spell AI can now cast range boosting buffs too

Spell AI now better at handling magic duel

Select cripples, limps now takes mounts into account

Slimed affected aging rate, fixed

Target cavalry didn't always work with new mounts, fixed

Correct gate defenders for different Ind sub-nations

Horror deserter ability doesn't care about thrones if deserter is player owned

Spell AI improvement, mages make sure to always evaluate casting on themselves

Can now select any province on maps without fog of war

Fix for 'y' not including move & patrol commanders in the stats

Twiceborn now works properly for shapeshifters

Sieging forces are now considering bordering besieged player concerning diplomacy

Better log prints regarding swallow attacks

Swallow attacks can no longer destroy shields

Mind Hunt is now an anonymous ritual

Simulacrum doesn't inherit any possible twiceborn ritual

Fixed auto casting of Mirror of Earth's Memories

Project Self could result in a duplicate mage afterwards

Game could crash when using carrion-/darkseeds, fixed

Carrion transformations can now result in minotaur & elephant carrions too

More accurate time for lobby host

Some breath weapons were affected by weapon blesses, fixed

Only start battle music for larger battles

Large maps (>100 MB) didn't work on lobby server, fixed

Master Ritualist didn't give bonus power to certain rituals, e.g. dispel

Vengeful water vs hidden scout could sometimes make unique monster in same province disappear

Lost Land can no longer affect provinces with mountains

Make sure that all disciples are on a team in network games

Fix for falling off mount in battle log

Life after death commanders no longer get feebleminded

Life after death units now die at the end of battle

Friendly fire calculations were off if bushes/trees were nearby

Fix for some units looking too large in site info and gem transfer screens

Ice Prot divided into Ice Prot & Ice Armor

Nightmare Masks now only affect friendly troops

Summon Supayas & Huacas cost tweak

Event fixes

Spell info improvements

Typo and stat fixes

Modding / Map Making