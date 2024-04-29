Additional Features
- Added support for new languages: Simplified Chinese, German, Spanish, French, and Russian
- Added a simple tutorial for first-time players
- Added a feature to adjust avatar scale
Changes
- Overall optimization of processing
- Changed the appearance of VFX and water
- Increased the distance at which the moon is visible
- Adjusted the probability of object generation
- Supported VRM1.0 (Avatars from the previous VRM0.x can still be used, but their color scheme may change)
- Even when the avatar is off, the head is now displayed in the third-person view camera
- Removed default avatar
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where fire does not extinguish underwater
- Fixed an issue where the moon's center of gravity could be misaligned
- Fixed an issue where the object name does not change when a live slime is burned
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update