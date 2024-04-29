 Skip to content

Primitier update for 29 April 2024

v1.9.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additional Features

  • Added support for new languages: Simplified Chinese, German, Spanish, French, and Russian
  • Added a simple tutorial for first-time players
  • Added a feature to adjust avatar scale

Changes

  • Overall optimization of processing
  • Changed the appearance of VFX and water
  • Increased the distance at which the moon is visible
  • Adjusted the probability of object generation
  • Supported VRM1.0 (Avatars from the previous VRM0.x can still be used, but their color scheme may change)
  • Even when the avatar is off, the head is now displayed in the third-person view camera
  • Removed default avatar

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where fire does not extinguish underwater
  • Fixed an issue where the moon's center of gravity could be misaligned
  • Fixed an issue where the object name does not change when a live slime is burned
  • Other minor fixes

