Patch Notes for 29/04/2024

v.2.0.7.31913
- Fixed tutorials 1 & 5 not starting
- Fixed detect stealth alert triggering with your own units
- Fixed Skirmisher and Infiltrator Gear "Camouflage Fabric" giving free supply for no reason
- Fixed icon of the "Assassin gear" trait
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v.2.0.7.31913
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update