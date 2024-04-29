 Skip to content

Dune: Spice Wars update for 29 April 2024

Patch Notes for 29/04/2024

Build 14206702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.2.0.7.31913

  • Fixed tutorials 1 & 5 not starting
  • Fixed detect stealth alert triggering with your own units
  • Fixed Skirmisher and Infiltrator Gear "Camouflage Fabric" giving free supply for no reason
  • Fixed icon of the "Assassin gear" trait

Changed files in this update

DuneSpiceWars Content Depot 1605221
