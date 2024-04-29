- AI : Changes to in-rally stroke target selection for somewhat more effective and less predictable decisions.
- Interface : Added link to Full Ace youTube channel in main menu. Please subscribe !
- Bug fix : Fixed draw not displaying properly for tournaments without qualifying rounds.
- Bug fix : Fix for possible online crash in certain cases with returner hitting the ball before or close to bounce.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 29 April 2024
Version 3.2.5 : AI improvements and bug fixes
