Minor Bug Fixes Patch (5/8/2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14206443 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Dragon Warriors,

We've got a minor update addressing quality of life changes and a few bug fixes! Check below for the full details. 🐉🐉

Patch Notes

Leaderboard has been fixed for Survival Mode users with over 250+ Tokens

Special characters are now displayed properly in Sonny Lee’s character description

Characters and upgrades chosen for Survival Mode will no longer overwrite characters and upgrades in Story Mode saves

‘Double Tap to Run’ setting now retained when loading into new stages

Added the ability to kick users from multiplayer lobby (behave!)

Added latency/ping icon to search results UI for online multiplayer

Added ability for the user to cash out early in Survival Mode instead of quitting to Main Menu

Updated Sonny Lee’s action display picture

Fixed a phenomenon where enemies get trapped at the top of the screen in Survival Mode

Exchange rate in Survival Mode has been updated

Increased difficulty of enemies (stats and overall quantity) past Wave 15 in Survival Mode

Let us know how this patch is in the comments!

Fight On,

Your Secret Base and Maximum Entertainment Teams