Minor Bug Fixes Patch (5/8/2024)

Dragon Warriors,
We've got a minor update addressing quality of life changes and a few bug fixes! Check below for the full details. 🐉🐉
Patch Notes
- Leaderboard has been fixed for Survival Mode users with over 250+ Tokens
- Special characters are now displayed properly in Sonny Lee’s character description
- Characters and upgrades chosen for Survival Mode will no longer overwrite characters and upgrades in Story Mode saves
- ‘Double Tap to Run’ setting now retained when loading into new stages
- Added the ability to kick users from multiplayer lobby (behave!)
- Added latency/ping icon to search results UI for online multiplayer
- Added ability for the user to cash out early in Survival Mode instead of quitting to Main Menu
- Updated Sonny Lee’s action display picture
- Fixed a phenomenon where enemies get trapped at the top of the screen in Survival Mode
- Exchange rate in Survival Mode has been updated
- Increased difficulty of enemies (stats and overall quantity) past Wave 15 in Survival Mode
Let us know how this patch is in the comments!
Fight On,
Your Secret Base and Maximum Entertainment Teams
