Ver1.10 Sale items were added. Season MP and event items can be acquired even i

Thank you for playing.

We have updated the following items.

Sale items have been added

1, Beginner's Pack

15 rare items, 3 each of Special Weapon, Armor, and Special Slot, so you can get 3 custom equipment right away!

2、Gasha Ticket Pack

10 rare tickets and 10 UR tickets each, with skins!

3、Enhancement Ticket Pack

10 each of Enhancement Ticket and Limit Breakthrough Ticket, with skins!

Season MP and 30 battles item get campaign can now be achieved even in CPU battles.

Added a button to remove equipment.

Equipment balance has been adjusted.

The UI has been enlarged to make it a little easier to see.

We look forward to your continued support of Retsubato.