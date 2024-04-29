 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 29 April 2024

【Test Branch】New Feature: Map Editor

Build 14206343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Optimization: The information bar on the lower left side can be switched to display more logs. The up and down arrows are changed to page turning (instead of turning one by one)
New feature: Added map editor function
Optimization: Optimize the new game starting process
Value: Simultaneous construction limit, changed to 999

Changed depots in playtest branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
