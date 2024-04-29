Optimization: The information bar on the lower left side can be switched to display more logs. The up and down arrows are changed to page turning (instead of turning one by one)
New feature: Added map editor function
Optimization: Optimize the new game starting process
Value: Simultaneous construction limit, changed to 999
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 29 April 2024
【Test Branch】New Feature: Map Editor
