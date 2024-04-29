 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 29 April 2024

SRPG Studio 1.293 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.293.

New Features:

  • The algorithm for converting javascript objects to strings has been sped up.
    If you want to use this new algorithm, write the following in the [game] section of game.ini:
    FastObjectToString=0
  • Mouse drag can now be used in "MoveUnit"/"Course".
    It is easy to create courses that are straight horizontally and vertically.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the target unit of "Remove Unit" to be erased if it was fused to another unit.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented "Remove Unit" from erasing the target unit if it was fused to another unit.
  • Fixed a bug that caused new units to appear when "Move Unit" was executed on an affiliation unit.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented sorting in "Volume Settings" even when "Sort Resources" was enabled.
  • Fixed a bug that R and B in root.getBaseData().getMapColorList().getData(i).getColor() were inverted.

