Hotfix Notes for Wrath Update: Patch 1.4.2

BUG FIXES
-[Critical] Fixed enemies becoming invisible and invulnerable, causing game soft locks.
-[Critical] Fixed Epithets preventing progress after defeating the first boss.
-[Critical] Fixed Mage Staff continuously firing Magic Ward across the map, causing lag.
-[Critical] Fixed player Epithets not setting correctly, preventing the addition of blessings and causing game soft locks.
-Fixed XP incorrectly assigned to All-Rounder Epithet when selecting an empty loadout.
-Fixed Super Me Max activating 20 times instead of 20%.
-Fixed mega laser's excessive damage per tick.
-Fixed Tempest being manually reloadable when equipped with Bullet's Liberty trait.
-Fixed elemental boss codex not unlocking.
-Fixed skill view buttons not working after unlocking all skills.
-Fixed magic balls not exploding in melee.
-Fixed Hub Crystal's text not updating with language change.
-Fixed Envy's hat displaying incorrectly on ragdolls.
-Fixed inability to change Hellhound's toy skin.
-Fixed Equip Panel not highlighting traits used for Forging.
-Fixed Hellhound not attacking in pet tutorial.
-Fixed Hellhound picking up stonefist.
-Fixed Monster Hunter, Doom Bringer, and Invoker achievements not unlocking.
-Added missing out-of-bounds (OOB) in a vault map.
-Updated bullet time code to potentially resolve bugs.
-[PSVR2] Fixed PSVR2 achievements, "A Bloody Sweep" and "Secrets of Suffering", not unlocking.
-[PSVR2] Fixed PSVR2 DLC skins not unlocking.
UPDATES
-Added one-hand pump for the pump-action shotgun.
-The rear blade will always be used first for Axe Glaive.
-Using Alt Grip with Still So Stellar allows you to shoot out all of the blades at once for Axe Glaive.
-Reduced the size of mage staff as it was affecting mobility.
-One-handed Mace attacks are now unblockable while two-handed attacks will throw enemies into the air.
-Sword receives a 20% damage increase when held in reverse grip.
-When the Indestructible Armor mod is active, armor of Frost Enemies will not be invulnerable.
-Challenger's Token will only spawn in shops now.
-Rifle and Shotgun can now be held by their offhand grips.
-Valve Index now uses Skeleton Input for better detection of the grip input.
MULTIPLAYER
-Player's Resources and EXP gained will be saved locally during MP, preventing data loss during DC.
-Loadout UI will be hidden when the player is ready in MP.
-Fixed blood crystals not spawning for clients in multiplayer.
-Fixed multiplayer rewards favoring the host.
-Fixed mega laser burning all of non-caster's mana in multiplayer.
-Fixed gore settings not toggling from the canvas menu in multiplayer, preventing enemy dismemberment.
-Fixed killing just one boss in a double boss multiplier in multiplayer ending the mission.
-Fixed clients unable to use blood magic in multiplayer.
