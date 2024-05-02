Hotfix Notes for Wrath Update: Patch 1.4.2



Piping hot fixes with some additional QoLs.

BUG FIXES

-[Critical] Fixed enemies becoming invisible and invulnerable, causing game soft locks.

-[Critical] Fixed Epithets preventing progress after defeating the first boss.

-[Critical] Fixed Mage Staff continuously firing Magic Ward across the map, causing lag.

-[Critical] Fixed player Epithets not setting correctly, preventing the addition of blessings and causing game soft locks.

-Fixed XP incorrectly assigned to All-Rounder Epithet when selecting an empty loadout.

-Fixed Super Me Max activating 20 times instead of 20%.

-Fixed mega laser's excessive damage per tick.

-Fixed Tempest being manually reloadable when equipped with Bullet's Liberty trait.

-Fixed elemental boss codex not unlocking.

-Fixed skill view buttons not working after unlocking all skills.

-Fixed magic balls not exploding in melee.

-Fixed Hub Crystal's text not updating with language change.

-Fixed Envy's hat displaying incorrectly on ragdolls.

-Fixed inability to change Hellhound's toy skin.

-Fixed Equip Panel not highlighting traits used for Forging.

-Fixed Hellhound not attacking in pet tutorial.

-Fixed Hellhound picking up stonefist.

-Fixed Monster Hunter, Doom Bringer, and Invoker achievements not unlocking.

-Added missing out-of-bounds (OOB) in a vault map.

-Updated bullet time code to potentially resolve bugs.

-[PSVR2] Fixed PSVR2 achievements, "A Bloody Sweep" and "Secrets of Suffering", not unlocking.

-[PSVR2] Fixed PSVR2 DLC skins not unlocking.

-Added one-hand pump for the pump-action shotgun.

-The rear blade will always be used first for Axe Glaive.

-Using Alt Grip with Still So Stellar allows you to shoot out all of the blades at once for Axe Glaive.

-Reduced the size of mage staff as it was affecting mobility.

-One-handed Mace attacks are now unblockable while two-handed attacks will throw enemies into the air.

-Sword receives a 20% damage increase when held in reverse grip.

-When the Indestructible Armor mod is active, armor of Frost Enemies will not be invulnerable.

-Challenger's Token will only spawn in shops now.

-Rifle and Shotgun can now be held by their offhand grips.

-Valve Index now uses Skeleton Input for better detection of the grip input.

MULTIPLAYER

-Player's Resources and EXP gained will be saved locally during MP, preventing data loss during DC.

-Loadout UI will be hidden when the player is ready in MP.

-Fixed blood crystals not spawning for clients in multiplayer.

-Fixed multiplayer rewards favoring the host.

-Fixed mega laser burning all of non-caster's mana in multiplayer.

-Fixed gore settings not toggling from the canvas menu in multiplayer, preventing enemy dismemberment.

-Fixed killing just one boss in a double boss multiplier in multiplayer ending the mission.

-Fixed clients unable to use blood magic in multiplayer.

