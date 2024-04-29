 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 29 April 2024

Update 0.5.11

Share · View all patches · Build 14206114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that the Wave Sword Strike Lv3 was not activated.
  • Fixed a bug that the status of captured monsters became fixed.
  • The individual status of captured monsters has been adjusted so that the higher the Lvl, the more likely it is to have a higher status.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Familiar: Death Knight from warping to the summoner.
  • Fixed a bug that caused floating weapons to be unequipped.
  • Weapon Skill: Adjusted the power of Multi Sword Slash.
  • The setting can now be toggled between Window mode and Full Screen mode.
  • Relaxed the time limit in Story Mode (except Free Mode).
  • Adjusted the performance of Princess Armor. The reinforcement can be increased up to +50.
  • Adjustment of the performance of the Golden Armor. The armor can be strengthened up to +99.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2162821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link