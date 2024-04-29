- Fixed a bug that the Wave Sword Strike Lv3 was not activated.
- Fixed a bug that the status of captured monsters became fixed.
- The individual status of captured monsters has been adjusted so that the higher the Lvl, the more likely it is to have a higher status.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Familiar: Death Knight from warping to the summoner.
- Fixed a bug that caused floating weapons to be unequipped.
- Weapon Skill: Adjusted the power of Multi Sword Slash.
- The setting can now be toggled between Window mode and Full Screen mode.
- Relaxed the time limit in Story Mode (except Free Mode).
- Adjusted the performance of Princess Armor. The reinforcement can be increased up to +50.
- Adjustment of the performance of the Golden Armor. The armor can be strengthened up to +99.
蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 29 April 2024
Update 0.5.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update