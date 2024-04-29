V2.14.6 Patch 3 Note

Incorrect update of the waypoints/custom waypoints UI element after changing the layer setting.

An aircraft could exceed the performance limitations when following route restrictions.

Incorrect difficulty parameters.

UI element issues at high resolution.

The maximum number of columns for the Nav Button.

This patch is for issues that will affect the game experience. Some known issues related to the game mechanism have not been fixed, as they will be eliminated with the complete replacement of the game mechanism in the next update.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.