One More Night update for 29 April 2024

Buff + Fixed Bugs + Coming Soon + Compensation

29 April 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Buff:
Sword Base DMG , was 50, now (60).

Bugs
In some cases, when the save or load game menu was opened, and you wanted to close it, it opened an extra one, now solved...!!!

Coming Soon
Coming mount system, be ready to explore the world of OneMoreNight, with a great mount.!

Compensation
An exclusive costume, completely free, will be added this week as a token of your appreciation.

Bug Non Fixed yet
In some cases sometimes when you want to save the game, it does not save correctly, currently working on solving that.

THANKS FOR THE COMPRESSION AND SUPPORT FOR (One More Night). ATT: MikiGames.

