Buff + Fixed Bugs + Coming Soon + Compensation

Buff:

Sword Base DMG , was 50, now (60).

Bugs

In some cases, when the save or load game menu was opened, and you wanted to close it, it opened an extra one, now solved...!!!

Coming Soon

Coming mount system, be ready to explore the world of OneMoreNight, with a great mount.!

Compensation

An exclusive costume, completely free, will be added this week as a token of your appreciation.

Bug Non Fixed yet

In some cases sometimes when you want to save the game, it does not save correctly, currently working on solving that.

THANKS FOR THE COMPRESSION AND SUPPORT FOR (One More Night). ATT: MikiGames.