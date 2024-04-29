- Units are now able to rout and leave the map on SP Scandinavia/MP Scandinavia
- Added instructions to select multiple Units in army deployment phase
- Fixed typos
- NOTE: Old save files are not obsolete and will be deleted upon first launch
The Finnish War update for 29 April 2024
Patch Notes For Apr 29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
