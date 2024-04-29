 Skip to content

The Finnish War update for 29 April 2024

Patch Notes For Apr 29

Build 14205786

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Units are now able to rout and leave the map on SP Scandinavia/MP Scandinavia
  • Added instructions to select multiple Units in army deployment phase
  • Fixed typos
  • NOTE: Old save files are not obsolete and will be deleted upon first launch

Windows The Finnish War Depot Depot 1910241
