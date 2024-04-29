Dear Agent,
"soul dossier" is always committed to creating a fair competitive gaming environment. Our goal is to ensure that every player can enjoy the game on an equal basis. Therefore, we adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards any behavior that violates the game rules. Players who use third-party cheating software will have their accounts immediately suspended, and we will regularly publish a list of these suspensions! Enjoy the game and compete fairly!
封灵档案/Soul Dossier update for 29 April 2024
soul dossier
