We are relocating, but we are not escaping! Here is the latest Roadmap!

Hello, Inner Earth’s Creatures!

Firstly, we would like to extend our apologies to all players. Due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including a lack of funds and staff changes, we have been unable to release the game update as originally planned. In order to better sustain our development work, we have relocated from Shanghai to a lower cost of living city.

Despite some delays due to the relocation of the studio and other factors, we kept polishing this game. We have been collecting feedback and suggestions from you, our players, and have redrafted the next phase of the development plan based on this valuable feedback.

Based on the feedback, we are solving various issues in the game, including the interaction experience and the automation function improvement that has been widely feedback. We will also enhance the system of monster girls to improve their presence in the game. Steam Workshop support will also be available. Please see below for the latest update plan. We hope that you will enjoy the subsequent content of this game.

Tanxun Studio & 2P Games