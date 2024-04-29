Caves Awaken Hotfix - Alpha 0.5.2 - IMPORTANT COMMUNITY MESSAGE

Hello again my bearded brethren! We have another well deserved hotfix for Below The Stone.

Before moving onto the changes, I do have something important to say, and I want to make sure everyone reads this.

So, admittedly, Alpha 0.5 was not released with the amount of grace we were hoping. There have been quite a few bugs, and many other bits of confusion here and there. And we want to clarify some of those things, and also state more clearly our plans related to the Caves Awaken update.

Also, you will have a chance here to shape our plans for future updates as well, just be sure to read this entire post ;)

Firstly, the "Caves Awakening" feature we have added in Alpha 0.5 was originally meant to be a timed event that triggered if you spent a certain amount of time in the caves. After that point, "shade creatures" of increasing levels of difficulty would spawn the longer you stayed in the caves.

However, later in development there was a quick shift to changing it so the shades would only be player triggered, either by using a lodestone, or defeating a cave troll. But there were concerns from some people in the team about how players would respond to that and how it affected other features that were also being introduced in Alpha 0.5.

With this being said, we have changed it back so that the Caves Awakening events are timed, in the same fashion as I mentioned before, as they were originally planned to function.

But also, we want everyone to know that we do not intend on this being the final behavior of the Caves Awakening system.

This is where you come in! We want your feedback on what you think about the current state of the system (after playing this new update). Whether you hate it, like it, whatever you think, but we want your 2 cents! We also want to hear about if you have other ideas for the Caves Awakening system. If you think it should be triggered in different ways.

One way or another, we'd love to get your feedback on this feature. The best way to reach us and give us your feedback would be on our Discord server https://discord.com/invite/MW72QReXKh

Where we already listen to people feedback every day.

We will also be posting an updated roadmap soon for what you can look forward to in Caves Awaken Part II, combat update, and Kingdom content.

With this being said, thank you for reading this post, enjoy the update, and we will see you in the caves! ⛏

Rock and Stone!

Changelog:

Alpha 0.5.2 - Hot Fix

[Fixes]

Reverted the Cave Awakening system to be entirely time based. The events will begin after being in the caves for 10 minutes.

Added haunted skull creature to cave troll dungeon. Since we never actually made it spawn anywhere in [[Alpha 0.5]] even though we said we added it.

Fixed an issue where gamepad ui navigation would break on main menu in certain situations.

Moved a thing that could be seen on the main menu for people with super widescreen monitors (or high aspect ratio windows).

Fixed a potential crash related to the Megamap.

Fixed a "ghost block" bug where sometimes certain tiles would not be updated at the correct time, leading to the colliders not being disabled, leading to an air block that is solid.

Fixed an issue where revealing a lodestone structure with another lodestone would mark it with a skull icon on the Megamap, when it should've used the lodestone icon.

Fixed an issue where having either of the Cave Maps closed would cause parts of the map color data to not be updated the way it should, leading to "gaps" in the fog of were where the player definitely was, but it still looks black, like they were never there.

Fixed an error where updating the Cavemap color data could cause an out of bounds error.

[Improvements]