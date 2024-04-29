 Skip to content

Further update for 29 April 2024

OpenXR Update - Meta Quest Touch Pro Controller Added

Build 14205531

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OpenXR Added device - Meta Quest Touch Pro Controller

Supported Devices :

HTC Vive
Valve Index
Oculus Touch
Meta Quest Touch Pro
Khronos Simple
Microsoft Motion

Changed files in this update

Depot 2823461
