OpenXR Update - Meta Quest Touch Pro Controller Added

OpenXR Added device - Meta Quest Touch Pro Controller
Supported Devices :
HTC Vive
Valve Index
Oculus Touch
Meta Quest Touch Pro
Khronos Simple
Microsoft Motion
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
OpenXR Added device - Meta Quest Touch Pro Controller
Supported Devices :
HTC Vive
Valve Index
Oculus Touch
Meta Quest Touch Pro
Khronos Simple
Microsoft Motion
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update