Bestiary Survivors Now Available in Early Access

Hello, everyone!

Bestiary Survivors has officially entered Early Access on Steam.

A heartfelt thank you to all our players for your patience and support. We commit to continuous content updates and bug fixes leading up to our full release.

We will regularly update you on feedback received, detailing what we've have done, or plan to address. Additionally, a roadmap will be shared soon.

Please join our Steam Community and Discord to share your thoughts and engage with the development process.

Steam Community

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2793210

Discord

https://discord.com/invite/eUewq8TJVC

Thank you for being part of our journey.

Best,

Idea Bombers