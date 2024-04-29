9 new event types added. Including: real-time map switching, adjusting character appearance, changing form, adjusting skills, etc.
Added global variables and custom variables as sources of animation damage determination.
Equipment and props have added global variables, custom variables, parameters, etc. as item attributes, and equipment has added abnormal status resistance.
Optimized the UI of some modes.
This update will not affect existing projects.
Pixel Game Engine update for 29 April 2024
Minor Update of May
9 new event types added. Including: real-time map switching, adjusting character appearance, changing form, adjusting skills, etc.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update