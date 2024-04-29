 Skip to content

Pixel Game Engine update for 29 April 2024

Minor Update of May

Share · View all patches · Build 14205501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

9 new event types added. Including: real-time map switching, adjusting character appearance, changing form, adjusting skills, etc.
Added global variables and custom variables as sources of animation damage determination.
Equipment and props have added global variables, custom variables, parameters, etc. as item attributes, and equipment has added abnormal status resistance.
Optimized the UI of some modes.
This update will not affect existing projects.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2109341
