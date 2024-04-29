 Skip to content

Fool's End update for 29 April 2024

Keyboard "DROP" controls clarification

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upon popular request, the CTRL key now serves as the only way to drop while hanging from a block.

You may still jump up off a block, but now the CTRL key (for keyboard and mouse users) and the B button (Circle for PlayStation controllers) are the only ways to drop directly from a block.

Users can configure their own controls in the settings if they prefer a different key to drop.

I'm open to further feedback, but for now this is the preferred setup from the feedback I've heard.

