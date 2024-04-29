Update Announcement for Apr. 29th: New Content & Mechanism Optimization

New Features
- Added Tactics coupling effect: When both [Lightning Orb Shot] and [Fire Projectile Fire Spirit] are owned, hitting an enemy with a Lightning Orb also generates Fire Spirits.
- Added Tactics coupling effect: When both [Lightning Orb Shot] and [Bursting Fire Projectile] are owned, hitting a burning enemy with a Lightning Orb can also deal increased damage.
- Added Tactics coupling effect: When owning both [Shadow Lightning Orb] and [Shadow Puncture], the end of the Shadow Lightning Orb will also generate Shadow Puncture.
- Added Tactics coupling effect: When owning both [Shadow Lightning Orb] and [Chance Shadow Explosion], there's also a chance to generate a Shadow Explosion when the Shadow Lightning Orb ends.
- Added Tactics coupling effect: When owning both [Light Spear Icicle] and [Freezing Icicle], hitting an enemy with a Light Spear can inflict five layers of Cold on them.
Optimizations
- Fixed an issue where Hibiki's Potential [Dual Wing Double Smash] caused abnormalities in the Tactics [Summon Ice Spike] and [Endless Ice Spikes].
- Fixed an issue where Noel's Potential [Zero-gun: Fenrir/Bullet Rain] would interrupt skills with its spinning gun.
- Optimized Es's input detection mechanism to prevent possible non-detection of directional inputs when simultaneously pressing up or down with the Skill key during certain moves.
- Optimized Jin's input detection mechanism to prevent possible non-detection of the up input when simultaneously pressing up and the Attack key during certain moves.
- Optimized Jin's Potential [Rengoku Hyouya], which can now be used between two consecutive attacks of [Touga Hyoujin] with the "MP cost is halved" upgrade.
- Optimized the input detection mechanism when Mai's javelin returns, improving the dash and jump interrupting priority.
- Optimized Mai's Potential [Thousand Spears], adding invincibility to the move [Flurry of the Winter Moon].
- Optimized the description of the aerial release in Mai's Potential [Floral Blizzard Blossom].
- Optimized the description of the move [Moon Blossom] in Mai's Potential [Jump.]
- Fixed a problem where Ragnar's specific Potential sound effects and controller vibration feedback were very weak.
- Fixed an issue with Kokonoe's Potential [Universal Enhancement], where the range of fire attack did not match the VFX, and the fire may fall from the air.
- Fixed a problem where Taokaka could not bounce off specific bullets.
- Now, in the combat Tactics Tree and Settings - Other, you can configure the Summoning method (crouch or auto) for the Tactics [Summon Tentacle] and [Summon Radiance,] which will take effect permanently from the next Combat Space.
- Optimized the display of some Tactics in the Tactics Tree.
- Fixed an issue where Fire Spirits' movements appeared abnormal when attacking enemies.
- Fixed an issue where bullets fired by some long-range enemies did not disappear when they died.
