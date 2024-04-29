 Skip to content

MAJOR Avium update for 29 April 2024

Avium Patch 17

Patch 17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New?

  • RAMPED UP COMMON ENEMIES
    • Rank 3+ enemies max out at 7000HP instead of 1000HP, making them Minor Bosses!
    • Increased weapon damage.
    • Increased awareness.
    • More aggressive in their pursuits.
  • OPENING CUTSCENES PLAY ONLY ONCE
    • All cutscenes are, as always, skippable. Now after your first play through, if you restart the game, reload the level, or otherwise leave and come back, Opening Cutscenes no longer repeat.
  • Central Avium Desert Quest Bug Fixes Fixes
  • Surveillance Lab Quest Bug Fixes
  • Grind Landing Bug Fix

A heartfelt THANK YOU for all your support and comments!

