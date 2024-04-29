 Skip to content

Phantom Tides update for 29 April 2024

Minor Update April 29th

Added KB mapping for looking up and down
Fixed unintended collisions with slanted ceilings
Fixed broken and missing KB mapping keys
Fixed a bug with KB jump height wasn't based upon press length

