Added KB mapping for looking up and down
Fixed unintended collisions with slanted ceilings
Fixed broken and missing KB mapping keys
Fixed a bug with KB jump height wasn't based upon press length
Phantom Tides update for 29 April 2024
Minor Update April 29th
Added KB mapping for looking up and down
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update