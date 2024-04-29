Adjustments to Difficulty Levels in 'NewMe NuMe LuMe: Alien Wars' (6)

Share · View all patches · Build 14205256 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Firstly, please understand that this message has been written using a translation tool and may have issues with clarity.

This patch includes updates to the Coin Resurrection System, as well as to the bosses of Stages 1, 4, and 5, and the mid-boss of Stage 5.

Below are the detailed updates:

Coin Resurrection System

1-1.Adjustment to the Coin Resurrection Potion Purchase UI.

Before



After



1-2.Enhancement of Coin Resurrection Potion Effect



-When the number of coin resurrections is three or more times Ryong Ryong offers an improved potion that increases health recovery

Previously: Half of total health - 0.5

From the third time onwards: Three-quarters of total health - 0.5

Note: The price remains the same as the original coin resurrection potion.

Note: The number of coin resurrections resets when restarting the stage, returning to the title, or exiting the game.

Stage 1 Boss Ammunition Resupply Interval Adjustment



If the supplied bombs and ammunition are insufficient for a quick clear, leading to unexpectedly high difficulty, the interval for machine gun ammunition resupply has been shortened:

-From 40 seconds to 30 seconds.

Additional Weapon Ammunition Resupply for Stage 4 and 5 Bosses



Unlike the bosses of Stages 1, 2, 3, and 6, where there are either ample initial ammunition supplies or means to resupply, an additional ammunition resupply has been adjusted to address situations where ammunition might unexpectedly run low.

Additionally, the ammunition resupply rate is adjusted based on whether Kim Ttolttol is armed:

If Kim Ttolttol is armed: 100 seconds

If Kim Ttolttol is unarmed: 50 seconds

Easing of Stage 5 Mid-Boss Difficulty



The difficulty, previously perceived as frustrating and annoying, has been toned down.

Alien Grand General





The re-attack probability of the laser cannon has been adjusted from 4/5 to 2/3.

This concludes the announcement.

Please continue to provide feedback on any enemy patterns or difficulty levels that you find challenging, so we can actively incorporate your insights!



Thank you very much for your interest in the game I developed!