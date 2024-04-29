・フルスクリーン表示からサイズ可変ウィンドウ表示に切替。アスペクト比でプレイ不能の場合の対策です
メガロサミア -木星絶対防衛圏- Heaven's Fall update for 29 April 2024
フルスクリーン表示からサイズ可変ウィンドウ表示に切替
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Japanese Depot 2568041
- Loading history…
macOS Japanese Depot 2568042
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2568043
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2568044
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update