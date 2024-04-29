 Skip to content

メガロサミア -木星絶対防衛圏- Heaven's Fall update for 29 April 2024

フルスクリーン表示からサイズ可変ウィンドウ表示に切替

Share · View all patches · Build 14205245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・フルスクリーン表示からサイズ可変ウィンドウ表示に切替。アスペクト比でプレイ不能の場合の対策です

