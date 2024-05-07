Age of Darkness: Final Stand – v0.12.0 Update – Out Now!

Protectors of the Light,

We are excited to release the latest update to Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Seeds of Darkness. (v0.12.0).

Seeds of Darkness is one of three Survival focussed content updates planned over the coming months, with future updates focusing on balance changes, introducing the Order Knight to Survival mode, and new Blessings, Hardships, and Malices. Please check out the key improvements and a list of full patch notes below.

Map Seeds

The introduction of Map Seeds allows players to generate and regenerate specific maps using unique identifiers. Players can generate their own custom game, and replay an identical map with a different faction or hero. The map seed code also allows players to share their unique code with friends, in order to play through an identical map and settings. (Important to note - the corrupted crystal location changes every run).

We will also introduce a weekly seed that everyone can play and compete against others in the community! If you like a challenge, we’ll be running competitions within Discord via a custom map seed, so keep your eyes peeled for the challenges as we have a stack of prizes to giveaway.

Achievements

Seeds of Darkness also bring Achievements to the world of Erodar for the first time. We've added a variety of challenges across different levels to test your skills and reward your accomplishments. A couple of our favourites include:

Veil Champion I - Kill an Elite Nightmare in a game of Survival

Here Comes the Money - Collect 4,500,000 Gold

Nightmare King - Beat Survival on Nightmare difficulty

Lash Out - Destroy all Dark Crystals early in a game of Survival

Accessibility

Age of Darkness: Final Stand now offers enhanced accessibility, with new features including colour blind modes, warnings for destructive actions, increased customisable to difficulty settings, options to disable camera shake, disable Survival camera hijacking, as well as the ability to choose text colours for subtitles and dialogue, catering to a wider range of players' needs and preferences.

These additions aim to make the Age of Darkness: Final Stand experience more inclusive, accommodating, and customisable for all of our players, including those with diverse abilities and preferences.

We are always looking for opportunities to help players dive deeper into the world of Erodar. Seeds of Darkness includes an update to the World Map, allowing players to uncover more about the lore and history of Erodar as they progress through each Mission location in our Campaign.

You can check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Features

Map Seeds

Custom Map Seeds

Weekly Map Seeds

Achievements

73 Achievements

World Map Locations

11 World Map Locations Lore

Animation Update

Hector

Archer

Accessibilities

Colour Blind Modes

Mass Building Sell Confirmation

Split Custom Difficulties

Disable Camera Shake

Disable Camera Transitions in Survival (During Death Nights and Final Stand)

Disable Edge Camera Panning

Text Colour Choice for Subtitles and Dialogue

Update Weaken to be a percentage reduction instead of on/off - now 70%

Repair now replenishes Armour on Buildings

Crashes

Fixed a low occurring crash when pressing the respawn Hero button.

Fixed a crash that could occur when placing Light Towers to uncover the Veil during the Final Stand.

Fixed a crash that occurred when using formation commends off the side of the map.

Fixed a crash that occurred when closing or exiting the game.

Fixed a few edge case issues that caused crashes when accessing out of bounds memory

Performance Improvements

Improved the performance during Death Nights and Final Stand

Improved performance while in the Build Planning mode

Fixed an issue that caused performance issues when placing multiple buildings at once.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where the Hero would be teleported through environmental terrain after being revived.

Fixed an issue that caused the momentum and speed of units to be slower when giving move commands in quick succession.

Fixed an issue where Edwins Flame Shield ability played the incorrect animation track when activating the ability.

Fixed an issue where Edwins crackfire VFX could display on auto attacks or other ability casts.

Fixed an issue where the default hotkey T now opens the Skill Tree instead of the Resource & Villagers panel.

Fixed an issue where the Grand Bellow Tower triggered its attack on enemies outside of its attack range.

Fixed an issue where Cyrus’ abilities did not have any range spell indicators.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Crystals would not display their Health bar on mouseover.

Known Issues

There is a known issue that could occur when alt-tabbing, the Alt key can lock causing unexpected behaviour which requires pressing the Alt key a second time to return to original state.

There is a known issue where during a Death Night if Nightmares encounter a blockade over a period of time Nightmare stacking could occur

Observe an issue where Aurelia’s Crimson Lightning has performance issues when cast in a high-density enemy area.

Observed issues with our pathfinding system on local unit avoidance and fog avoidance.

There is a known issue that could occur when alt tabbing the alt can can simulate being held down. To remove this bug simply press alt when resuming gameplay.

Observed an issue where the Final Fight in Mission 10 music loop stops playing.

Observe issues with the Catapult and Spitter landing VFX not aligned to the Z axis.

There is a known issue with the ability system where on a low occurrence triggered Hero abilities may go on cooldown without casting.

There is a known issue that could occur when casting a spell ability it may not go where the desired location was cast.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the our Discord server in the ‘player-support’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

