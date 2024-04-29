 Skip to content

Oriental Valley update for 29 April 2024

Oriental Valley Update Version1.2

Oriental Valley Update Version1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version fixes some bugs reported by players. If you have more feedback, you can join our community or leave a message directly. Enjoy the game!

  • Fixed a rare bug where some maps would freeze during loading.
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse would disappear and prevent exiting when using the camera.
  • Fixed a bug where dialogue with Xingtian's prisoner would freeze.
  • Fixed an error where some trophies were obtained incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where the tutorial for the gashapon machine could be triggered while using the gashapon.
  • Fixed a bug where purchasing the watering drone and artificial rain cloud in the shop would unlock the exchange function incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where horses wouldn't drop items.

