Oriental Valley Update Version1.2

This version fixes some bugs reported by players. If you have more feedback, you can join our community or leave a message directly. Enjoy the game!
- Fixed a rare bug where some maps would freeze during loading.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse would disappear and prevent exiting when using the camera.
- Fixed a bug where dialogue with Xingtian's prisoner would freeze.
- Fixed an error where some trophies were obtained incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial for the gashapon machine could be triggered while using the gashapon.
- Fixed a bug where purchasing the watering drone and artificial rain cloud in the shop would unlock the exchange function incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug where horses wouldn't drop items.
